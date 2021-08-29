Discover the new Caixa TEM credit and know what to expect from the app in the future!

Caixa TEM is an application made available by Caixa Econômica Federal and proved to be one of the lightest applications on the market. Created on April 6, 2020 with the objective of supporting the new demand for bank accounts that arose with the launch of Emergency Aid and facilitating its receipt by the population.

Since its creation, Caixa TEM has been gaining more and more space in the Brazilian routine and is constantly updating itself and releasing new features, such as the implementation of Pix, a form of instant electronic payment, and Caixa does not intend to stop with the updates.

According to the President of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, the Bank had plans to launch a complete digital bank in about 2 years, but the demand and the digital application created as a result of Emergency Assistance were the final pieces for this idealization of full digital bank.

New credit by Caixa TEM

Already confirmed by the bank’s president, Caixa TEM will make available a new credit/loan modality. The contracting of credit can be done through the application quickly and without bureaucracy.

Initial features of the new credit:

The loan must be repaid within two years.

You can get between R$500 to R$3,000.

The bank expects the Credit to benefit 30 million customers.

The bank’s president has also explained that the Bank wants to create a credit card for Caixa Tem and a life insurance policy. The digital bank must remain active and free to serve customers.

Discover advantages brought by Caixa TEM

The application is focused on accessibility, it is not necessary to have a great understanding of digital devices and technology to make use of Caixa TEM, in addition to being accessible for people with disabilities.

Account holders can:

Pay slips (electricity, water and telephone)

Recharge your cell phone

Debit card purchases

Offers QR Code Scan

Pix transfer

Nowadays, Caixa TEM provides its users with some programs, check out:

Emergency Assistance

Family allowance and salary allowance (PIS)

emergency withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Work Time)

And the good

To access Caixa TEM, simply download the application for free on your cell phone through the app store referring to your cell phone brand.