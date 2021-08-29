Discover the new Disney streaming

Star+, Disney’s newest streaming, has a set release date: August 31st. The platform is another streaming service for you to enjoy your favorite movies and series wherever you want and has series such as The Walking Dead, The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.

What is Star and Star+?

Star is a Disney brand that was launched alongside Disney+ with the goal of bringing special content to adult subscribers. However, some regions of the world have not been granted access to the brand, which sits alongside the Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic logos on Disney+ USA.

Star+ was created exclusively for the Latin America region as a new streaming service from Mickey’s company. It’s almost a twin to Star, but it has a catalog twice as long as it’s a separate service from Disney+.

How to watch?

With ESPN sports programming, FOX movies and series, and part of the Hulu catalog — another Disney streaming platform, available only in the US — you can watch Star+ wherever you want.

It will be possible to access it via TV, PC, smartphones and also consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. All with a high image quality that can reach 4K, UHD and HDR.

Besides, you can watch the contents even without internet, downloading the program you want on your device. Each subscriber is entitled to four different screens at no additional cost.

Where to sign? What are the prices?

In Brazil you will have three subscription options. Just access the links below:

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

