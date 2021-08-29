Drica Moraes claims to have created ‘larger carcass’ after seeing death up close

Dr. Moraes has been going through turbulent times in his life, especially during the pandemic period. In an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, she says that the last year has been chaos. “It was shooting, beating and bombing at home. All of a sudden, I became a cleaner, a cook, a teacher, a mother?”, she said.

“In the end, I didn’t even know who I was. It was complicated for us, there are times when one can’t stand the other anymore and there’s nowhere to run. Now, Matheus is back in on-site classes and our life is more in place, lighter and with more joy”, he said.

Drica also said she is adapting to the “new world”, and highlighted her concern for people around her after being cured of leukemia in 2010.

“Because I went through such a dramatic experience and saw death up close after leukemia, I created a bigger carcass to face crises and isolation. I was worried, for example, about my parents, elderly people”, he concluded.

