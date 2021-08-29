Edson Barboza faces Rafael Cordeiro’s pupil

Veteran Edson Barboza has a decisive commitment at UFC Vegas 35. In the event that takes place this Saturday (28), in Las Vegas (USA), the Brazilian will face Giga Chikadze, in an important duel valid at featherweight (66 kg). and whoever wins will come closer to fighting for the category title. In addition to messing with the top of the division, some of the fans are eagerly awaiting the fight, because it puts two high-level strikers face to face.

Despite the difference in experience, since the Brazilian has been active in the UFC since 2010 and the Georgia representative only in 2019, the athletes have similarities. In MMA, the featherweight tops are notable for their technical exchange and the arsenal of blows they have, many of them plastic, such as a round kick and flying knee. Another common point among the fighters is their position in the category ranking. The veteran is in ninth place on the leaderboard, while Rafael Cordeiro’s pupil is tenth.

As the professionals are among the best at featherweight and usually excite MMA fans, the tendency is for the winner to join the top-5 and receive a renowned opponent in the sequence. Owner of a beautiful history in the UFC, Edson can take advantage of his popularity to surpass the other competitors in the division, since few have his resume. It is worth remembering that, when he played at lightweight (70 kg), the Brazilian was also at the top of the division and faced the best fighters. At 34 years old, the representative of Nova Friburgo is willing to follow the same path in the current house.

At featherweight, Edson appeared three times, lost in his debut arguably, but recovered and won two fights in a row in a dominant fashion. In addition, the Brazilian showed evolution in striking, that is, his hands also became a threat to his rivals, who were worried about kicking. On the other hand, Chikadze is at home in the octagon. Since coming to the UFC, the ‘Kings MMA’ member is undefeated, with six wins. Confident, Rafael Cordeiro’s pupil began to turn his superiority in ‘striking’ into knockouts, so much so that he earned two ‘performance of the night’ bonuses in his recent appearances.

For the ‘main event’ of UFC Vegas 35, the expectations of the MMA community are the best possible, as the octagon should be the stage for a real battle between the fighters. Edson reported that his focus is on the title, praised the athlete from Georgia, warned that he is ready to break and hurt the same. Chikadze, on the other hand, promised to put on a show, guaranteed that he is prepared for everything the Brazilian has to offer and classified him as the second best ‘striker’ at the featherweight, just behind him. As both are specialists in striking, fans are looking forward to a 25-minute, intensely paced war for the pros to win the ‘fight of the night’ bonus.

Check out the complete UFC Vegas 35 card below:

Edson Barboz to vs Giga Chikadze

Ricky Turcios vs Brady Hiestand

Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez

Andre Petroski vs Michael Gillmore

Makhmud Muradov vs Gerald Meerschaert

Alessio Di Chirico vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Sam Alvey vs Wellington Turman

Dustin Jacoby vs Darren Stewart

JJ Aldrich vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Jamall Emmers vs Pat Sabatini

Mana Martinez vs Guido Cannetti