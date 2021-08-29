Eduardo Saverin is the biggest Brazilian billionaire, according to Forbes | Companies

The biggest Brazilian billionaire is also the youngest, according to the list of the richest in Forbes magazine. Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, leads the ranking at 39 years old and with a fortune estimated at R$97.5 billion, based mainly on his shareholding in the social media giant.
Equity equity was identified by the magazine as one of the main factors for enrichment in 2021, as capital markets remained heated during the pandemic.
Thus, 315 Brazilians make up the magazine’s list of billionaires, of which 40 are ‘newbies’. Among the newcomers, Forbes highlights Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, with R$7.54 billion, a fortune increased by his participation in Blau Farmacêutica.
See the ranking of the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires, according to Forbes:
The biggest Brazilian billionaires
|Place
|Name
|Company
|Patrimony
|1st
|Edward Saverin
|BRL 97.5 billion
|2nd
|Jorge Paulo Lemann
|Ambev/Guarantee
|BRL 96.5 billion
|3rd
|Marcel Herrmann Telles
|Ambev/Guarantee
|BRL 64.5 billion
|4th
|Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family
|Ambev/Guarantee
|BRL 49.5 billion
|5th
|Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
|cosan
|BRL 46 billion
|6th
|André Santos Esteves
|Banco BTG Pactual
|BRL 39.5 billion
|7th
|Vicky Sarfati Harvest
|Harvest Bank
|BRL 37 billion
|8th
|Alexandre Behring da Costa
|3G Capital
|BRL 36.5 billion
|9th
|Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra
|Harvest Bank
|BRL 35.5 billion
|10th
|Alceu Elias Feldmann
|fertilize
|BRL 30.5 billion
Eduardo Saverin — Photo: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg