Electricity bills could rise to 8% in September with a rise in the red flag, analysts predict

RIO – The electricity bill should be about 8% more expensive in September, according to analysts’ calculations, taking into account the increase in the value of the red tariff flag 2, which the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) must readjust between 50% and 58%.
Daniel Xavier, senior economist at ABC Brasil bank, was already projecting a partial readjustment of the tariff flag, with the possibility of changing from R$ 9.49 to R$ 11.50 as of September. With the value reaching R$ 15, the projection for this year’s inflation goes from 7.1% to 7.4%.
— On average, (there should be) a 7.8% increase in the electricity bill in September with this new red flag value 2.
Marco Caruso, chief economist at Banco Original, predicts the same impact. It’s a kind of “price rationing”, he says:
— It’s a way of using market forces to reduce demand for energy. It’s hard to think that the price of energy will ease in the coming months. You end up reducing the real income of families, which is already impacted by high inflation. It is an even stronger pressure and a reduction in purchasing power at the moment of a stronger resumption of consumption.
Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, projects that the impact of the readjustment of the flag will make the electricity bill 7% higher in September.
— Until May next year, the consumer must be paying dearly for electricity. If we were to choose an item from the consumption basket, energy is, by far, the villain of inflation this year.
In the economist’s assessment, the readjustment of the flag also reflects on the projection for inflation this year, which should close close to 8%, far from the ceiling of the target set by the Central Bank of 5.25%:
— This readjustment of the banner may cause the projection of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index, measured by the IBGE) to go up in the year. Today we project 7.3%, but this number will easily be higher and should close between 7.5% and 7.7%, approximately.
Two other houses are also reviewing their inflation projections due to the water crisis. The disclosure of the IPCA-15 for August, which reached 0.89% in the month, and the readjustment to be granted by Aneel made Ativa Investimentos revise its inflation forecast for this year from 7% to 7.5%.
Lower inflation in 2022
Genial Investimentos, which had already revised its projection for the IPCA from 5.9% to 7% in 2021, due to the water crisis and high prices for commodities, raised the projection again to 7.4%.
For 2022, analysts maintain the inflation projection between 3.5% and 3.8%. The red flag is expected to become cheaper after the level of reservoirs rises.