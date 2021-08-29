Electricity bills could rise to 8% in September with a rise in the red flag, analysts predict

RIO – The electricity bill should be about 8% more expensive in September, according to analysts’ calculations, taking into account the increase in the value of the red tariff flag 2, which the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) must readjust between 50% and 58%.

It’s not just lack of rain: Understand how Brazil is, once again, on the brink of rationing

Daniel Xavier, senior economist at ABC Brasil bank, was already projecting a partial readjustment of the tariff flag, with the possibility of changing from R$ 9.49 to R$ 11.50 as of September. With the value reaching R$ 15, the projection for this year’s inflation goes from 7.1% to 7.4%.

— On average, (there should be) a 7.8% increase in the electricity bill in September with this new red flag value 2.

Marco Caruso, chief economist at Banco Original, predicts the same impact. It's a kind of "price rationing", he says:





To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioning at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. Photo: Pixabay In a family with four people, the use of the electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy Photo: Pixabay When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the rubber seal on the refrigerator door in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Photo: Pixabay Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can lead to a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40% Photo: Pixabay Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don’t have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. Photo: Pixabay The use of the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$ 18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. Photo: Pixabay In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy. Photo: Archive

— It’s a way of using market forces to reduce demand for energy. It’s hard to think that the price of energy will ease in the coming months. You end up reducing the real income of families, which is already impacted by high inflation. It is an even stronger pressure and a reduction in purchasing power at the moment of a stronger resumption of consumption.

Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, projects that the impact of the readjustment of the flag will make the electricity bill 7% higher in September.

‘We are at the limit’:Bolsonaro cites water crisis and urges Brazilians to save energy

— Until May next year, the consumer must be paying dearly for electricity. If we were to choose an item from the consumption basket, energy is, by far, the villain of inflation this year.

In the economist’s assessment, the readjustment of the flag also reflects on the projection for inflation this year, which should close close to 8%, far from the ceiling of the target set by the Central Bank of 5.25%:





— This readjustment of the banner may cause the projection of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index, measured by the IBGE) to go up in the year. Today we project 7.3%, but this number will easily be higher and should close between 7.5% and 7.7%, approximately.

Blackout risk: Understand, in infographics, how the electrical system is operating at the limit

Two other houses are also reviewing their inflation projections due to the water crisis. The disclosure of the IPCA-15 for August, which reached 0.89% in the month, and the readjustment to be granted by Aneel made Ativa Investimentos revise its inflation forecast for this year from 7% to 7.5%.

Lower inflation in 2022

Genial Investimentos, which had already revised its projection for the IPCA from 5.9% to 7% in 2021, due to the water crisis and high prices for commodities, raised the projection again to 7.4%.

For 2022, analysts maintain the inflation projection between 3.5% and 3.8%. The red flag is expected to become cheaper after the level of reservoirs rises.