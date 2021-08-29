‘Empire’: José Pedro and Maria Marta discover an affair between Danielle and Maurílio | come around

Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) can’t stand to see the case mother with Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). In Empire, the girl runs away from the hotel and goes to the mansion of the Medeiros to tell everything you know to Jose Pedro (Caio Blat). Shocked by the revelation, he passes the information to maria marta (Lilia Cabral).
Bruna is angry with Danielle for getting close to Maurílio
Marta finds it hard to believe, until the plug drops and she collapses:
“You know what that means, don’t you? Maurilio has no interest in me. All he wants is Império. That’s why he’s going to marry me. He wants to put all four feet in the company and own it. of everything. It can’t happen.”
Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) demands that Danielle (Maria Ribeiro) explain her involvement with Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) – ‘Império’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo
Later, Danielle arrives at the mansion to pick up her daughter. Maria Marta receives her ex-daughter politely, but making it clear that she already knows everything. Danielle denies and says that Bruna invented everything.
“If you have the courage to say that your daughter isn’t telling the truth, when you know she is, it’s because you’re just an ordinary person,” accuses Marta.
Danielle makes fun of the rich girl and says she’s jealous because of Maurilio. Furious, the “empress” raises her hand to slap her ex-daughter-in-law and tells her she’s going to finish her off. But Danielle stops Marta and screams:
Danielle (Maria Ribeiro) faces Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) because of Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) – ‘Império’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo
Don’t miss the emotions of Empire and check the soap opera weekly summary! Find out what’s going to happen in Monday’s chapter, 8/30:
30 august
Monday
Maria Marta makes a deal with Cora to discover José Alfredo’s hiding place. Xana advises Vicente to choose between Cristina and Maria Clara. Enrico sees Maurilio and Danielle together at the hotel. Bruna leaves the hotel without her mother seeing her. Xana hears Naná talking to Antônio. Danielle discovers that her daughter is missing and despairs. Bruna tells José Pedro that his mother is with Maurílio. Maria Marta sends Josué to give a message to José Alfredo. Silviano tells Danielle that Bruna is at the mansion. José Alfredo explains his new plan to Joshua and orders him to execute it as soon as possible. Orville is enchanted by Salvador’s painting of Helena. Maria Marta questions Danielle about her involvement with Maurílio. José Alfredo orders Cristina to allow his false body to be exhumed.
