Erika Januza’s relationship with Carol Nakamura’s son becomes serious

Carol Nakamura revealed that the son Juan is living with Erika Januza in a game of questions and answers. The actress told the news when asked if her eldest son still lived under the same roof as her. “He lives with his girlfriend,” he said on social media. Erika has been dating Juan for just over a year and maintains discretion in her relationship with the artist.

In May, the artist celebrated birthday and new house, located in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. “In the last few years, I’ve rented a room at friends’ houses, lived in an empty apartment with a paint can as a TV rack and a mattress as a bed… I dreamed of a house with a garden and got a little more: garden and swimming pool,” he said. .

Actress takes on neuras for dating boy 14 years younger

There are 14 years of difference between Erika and Juan. For the first kiss – which took place at Carnival 2020 – Erika asked Carol Nakamura’s permission. The couple have plans to make the union official. “Whoa! We talk about what look we’re going to wear on the day, for example. He tells me he’s getting married in sneakers and I say, ‘No, you’re not going to wear that. I want a princess dress. But the future belongs to God.” , said the actress in a recent interview.

Erika Januza plans children with Juan Nakamura

Erika also talked about having children with Juan, with whom she exchanges declarations of love. “We talk about children too, because my head starts to do the math. There are times when I get that reality check, thoughts that come about because of the age difference, and I tell Juan that he still has a lot to live for. I don’t suffer from it, but I verbalize it. Sometimes, neurotics come like: ‘I’m going to have a baby with a grandmother’s face and he’ll look like our son’s brother,'” she joked, who was given a portrait of the graffiti artist.

Find out how dating request was

Juan asked Erika to date in a very cinematic way: he organized a romantic date in the apartment where he lived with his grandmother (who was away) and surprised the artist on April 3, 2020.

What did she see when she walked through the door? A path of rose petals, special playlist playing, dinner prepared by Juan, wine and sparkling wine. “I’m not a person with money, so I use my tools, something only I can do,” he explained.