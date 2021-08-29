escalations, absences, where to attend and refereeing

Palmeiras host Athletico Paranaense this Saturday night, at 9 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Allianz Parque. Verdão had another week off and arrives for the duel “under pressure” for a victory, since they haven’t won for four rounds in Brasileirão.

Against Athletico, at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras won four of seven games and has not lost in the clash for six matches. There were two victories in 2018, a triumph and a draw in 2019 and two other positive results in 2020, with all games valid for the Brazilian Championship.

How does Palmeiras arrive

Palmeiras had another free week to prepare for the duel for the Brazilian Championship. The team comes from a bad result at home, when they suffered a setback to Cuiabá, 2-0 last Sunday.

Patrick de Paula returns from suspension and is at the disposal of coach Abel Ferreira, who will, once again, have the entire squad available for this Saturday’s game.

Thus, after a long time in the lead, Palmeiras dropped to second place after the defeat to Fortaleza and saw Atlético-MG’s advantage increase, now it is six points.

Probable lineup of Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino); Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Renan (Piquerez); Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula) and Dudu; Raphael Veiga, Wesley and Ron.

Embezzlement: Jorge (physical transition) | Hanging: Gabriel Boy

How comes Athletico-PR

Athletico Paranaense comes from five defeats in the last eight games, being four consecutive in the Brazilian Championship. The bad results in the competition caused the team to drop sharply in the table, from the G-4 to 9th place.

However, Hurricane continues well in the other two competitions it is playing, in the semifinals of the Sudamericana and got a good result in the first game, played this week, in a 1-0 victory over Santos, in the Copa do Brasil.

The team from Paraná has the absence of defender Thiago Heleno, suspended, as well as striker Matheus Babi, who suffered a knee injury and is out of the season. Thus, he must have the entry of Zé Ivaldo and has the doubt in the attack between Carlos Eduardo, ex-Palmeiras, and Jader.

Probable Athletico team: Santos; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo and Abner Vinicius; Richard, Christian and Terans; Nikão (L.Cittadini), Carlos Eduardo (Jader) and Guilherme Bissoli.

Referee Team

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden – RS

Leandro Pedro Vuaden – RS Assistant 1: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi – RS

Jorge Eduardo Bernardi – RS Assistant 2: Jose Eduardo Calza – RS

Jose Eduardo Calza – RS Fourth referee: Douglas Marques das Flores – SP

Douglas Marques das Flores – SP Field Analyst: Jose Henrique de Carvalho – SP

Jose Henrique de Carvalho – SP VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins – RS

Daniel Nobre Bins – RS AVAR: Lucio Beierdorf Flor – RS

Lucio Beierdorf Flor – RS VAR Observer: Giuliano Bozzano – MG

Where to watch Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

The game will be broadcast exclusively on TNT and HBO Max.

