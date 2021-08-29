Even without Cristiano Ronaldo and Kane, Guardiola praises the board and elects Agüero’s ‘substitute’

O Manchester City thrashed the Arsenal by 5 to 0 in the third round of the Premier League, inside the Etihad Stadium, this Saturday (28). Still, after the match, the topic at Guardiola’s press conference was different.

After ‘losing’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the same week, the coach was asked about the lack of a forward and praised the board’s work in transfer windows.

“I can only thank Ferran (Torres), Txiki and everyone in the scouting department. They know I never ask for a player. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. This team is very good. We scored five (goals), so people will say we don’t need a striker, but there will be moments during the season and people will say we need one,” said the captain.

Then, the Catalan coach was melted by Ferran Torres, author of two goals and name ‘chosen’ to act in the center of attack this early season. They were his first balls in the net in the new year.

“The way Ferran makes moves behind the defenders is like the best strikers. These (player) types are like Jamie Vardy. He’s a good finisher and so young,” he said.

“I think Txiki did an amazing job, getting it at a good price, because we are extremely satisfied with the work ethic and the movement, as well as the goals he scored,” he added.