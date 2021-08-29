Everton coach gives message to Richarlison after discussion with teammates over penalty

Everton’s 2-0 victory, over the brighton at Premier League ended up marked by an argument between Richarlison and his teammates at the time of the penalty that ended up converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and defined the score this Saturday.

The Brazilian wanted to hit, but ended up having the ball taken from his hands by Andros Townsend, while looking at the bench. There was coach Rafael Benítez, who gave a clear message to the team after the match. For him, Richardson was wrong.

“On the penalty, (Calvert-Lewin) is the main batsman. Richardison knows he’s second. The main thing is that we scored and we won. We have to compete in practice to see who is the best, but at the moment Dominic is the main batsman,” he said.

The move came at 11 minutes into the second half, when Everton was already winning 1-0, after a goal scored by Demarai Gray. Richarlison had to be calmed down by his teammates, especially compatriot Allan, after the penalty kick.

About the victory, which left Everton in fourth place with seven points, Benítez celebrated. “We showed a good collective spirit, organization and willingness. I’m really satisfied, we won without conceding goals, many positive points”, he said.