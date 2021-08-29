fans reverberates Corinthians victory

Corinthians overcame Grêmio on Saturday night playing away from home. As was to be expected after the Corinthians victory, the news in the lineup and Jô’s goal were echoed by the fans.

Unable to count on Fagner and Adson, Sylvinho opted for Du Queiroz and Luan to replace them. The shirt 7, then, was the subject of Corinthians fans and divided opinions – see below.

The Alvinegros also echoed Jô’s goal in the final stretch of the second stage. The 77 shirt went up high to score with a head and made Fiel happy. Shortly after the Corinthians goal, a generalized fight broke out, but it was soon contained.

Corinthians now has just over a week of training before returning to the field. The Alvinegra team has its next appointment on September 7th, against Juventude, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out some tweets from Corinthians fans

Sylvinho left Luan 87 games in reserve, some he didn’t even join. Against Grêmio, incumbent. 🤡 — chicogarciaa (@chicogarciaa) August 28, 2021

Well, you talking about Luan so far is dirty The guy is even playing well. It’s looking for the ball in defense, running, giving a race to keep possession You can say anything unless he’s not trying. this is bad character — SCCP News (@_sccpnews) August 29, 2021

Well, I think Luan did well in that 1st time, he tried to get the moves. that sounds like a bit of a tantrum to me. — Central Corinthians $SCCP (@centralcoringao) August 29, 2021

I think Luan went back to the end of the line again 😕 — Faria Lima (@farialima7) August 29, 2021

As Luan didn’t make 3 goals and didn’t give 4 assists, they will say that he had a bad game. — andressa (@noradatuamae) August 29, 2021

Sylvinho said that he saw Luan as a replacement for Jô and that is why the player had not had a chance. Today Luan is left wing. Hard to understand. — Certified Lover Boy 🙏 (@falagbrlsns) August 29, 2021

Corinthians breaking the taboo with 77 Jô’s goal // what the fuck is this line of fours Sylvinho pic.twitter.com/DQbPCijA1f — jeff (@JeffyuriYuri) August 29, 2021

jo goal assist vitinho pic.twitter.com/9uNzltThiK — Alanis 🙏🙌⚽️ (@alanisnetto_) August 29, 2021

We cursed Jô throughout the game to encourage him to score The balance — Paola Dybala (@Paolafcost) August 29, 2021

