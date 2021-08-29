fans reverberates Corinthians victory

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

Corinthians overcame Grêmio on Saturday night playing away from home. As was to be expected after the Corinthians victory, the news in the lineup and Jô’s goal were echoed by the fans.

Unable to count on Fagner and Adson, Sylvinho opted for Du Queiroz and Luan to replace them. The shirt 7, then, was the subject of Corinthians fans and divided opinions – see below.

The Alvinegros also echoed Jô’s goal in the final stretch of the second stage. The 77 shirt went up high to score with a head and made Fiel happy. Shortly after the Corinthians goal, a generalized fight broke out, but it was soon contained.

Corinthians now has just over a week of training before returning to the field. The Alvinegra team has its next appointment on September 7th, against Juventude, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out some tweets from Corinthians fans

See more at: Luan, J and Corinthians fans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR