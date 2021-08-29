Father of lies, Lucifer returns to Genesis to spread fake news about Joseph; know which · TV news

Lucifer (Igor Rickli) will show up for the first time in the seventh and final phase of Genesis to gossip. The prince of darkness will leave Reuben (Felipe Cunha) boiling with hatred. He will spread the fake news that the eldest son of Jacob/Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) was passed over and lost his birthright to José (Juliano Laham) in Record’s biblical novel.

The tenacious one will pass for a good boy and will mingle with the children of the shepherd of sheep. He’ll pretend he’s looking for water and ask if they know the city of Shechem. Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will indicate the fastest way for the villain to hydrate.

In a scene that will air from next Wednesday (1st) , the character of Igor Rickli will pretend he doesn’t know the noble family. “By the way, have you ever passed the camp of a man named Israel? My lord has heard that he is a very wealthy man and wanted to try to do business with him,” the bad thing will comment.

The boys will tell that they are the sons of the powerful man, and Lucifer will question which of them is Joseph. Reuben will find the stranger’s desire to know his brother neglected by his relatives strange, and the father of lies will pretend to be a fool. “He being the firstborn, it is natural that my lord…”, the devil will begin to speak, who will be interrupted by the oldest of the brothers.

“José is not the firstborn! It’s me. Where did you hear this nonsense?”, the boy who slept with his father’s concubine will question. Playing innocent and noticing the anger of others, the dark man will say he heard the news around.

“I’m sorry, but that was the information I received. That’s what everyone says! But please forgive me for the mistake. I’ll pass the correct information to my lord…”, Lucifer finished.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

