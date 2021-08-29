Fátima Bernardes posted a photo with her daughter after a walk on the beach: ”A delight”

Fátima Bernardes posted a photo with Beatriz Bonemer and showed the tour the two took together

This Friday night, the 27th, Fatima Bernardes (58) shared some clicks on their social networks alongside their daughter, Beatriz Bonemer (23).

The presenter took the opportunity to “sextar” taking a walk on the beach with the young woman and then the two went for a snack.

In the publication’s caption, Fátima celebrated the moment with Beatriz. “Sextou. Walk on the beach and snack with @biabonemer. Delicious!”, she wrote.

The images received a lot of praise. “Beautiful”, said a follower. “You guys are a lot alike. Like mother, like daughter”, commented another. “So nice to walk with the ones we love”, said a fan.

Fátima Bernardes shows her son’s rare photo

Owl mother, Fátima Bernardes shared on social networks this Thursday, 26, a rare record of the heir Vinicius (23) still in childhood, and spoke of the lack he feels for the young man who currently lives in Europe. “A #tbt of him because I’m dying for my son,” wrote the presenter in an excerpt of the publication.

