Feira de Santana registers 34 positive cases and no deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Wake Up City

The positive results today are in relation to the release of the accumulated tests that had been collected between the 24th and 26th of August, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results.

Feira de Santana has not registered any deaths by Covid-19 in the last two days. The municipality reached the mark of 45,666 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 91.9% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, over 194 exams were negative and 34 positive.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 40 patients hospitalized in the city. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of Health.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) identified that the system used to monitor patients infected by Covid-19, in Feira de Santana, is not counting the correct amount of recovered patients, causing an accumulation in the quantity of patients in isolation and active.

Until the system is resolved and updated, the disclosure of active cases will be accompanied by data from the State Secretariat of Bahia (Sesab).

Report on Covid-19 in Feira de Santana

Cases confirmed on the day: 34

Patients recovered on the day: 42

Negative results for the day: 194

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 40

Death reported on the day: 0

The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total active patients: 145 (Data from Sesab)

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,656 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 28, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,924

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,666

Total negative tests: 68,870 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 28, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 132

Total deaths: 974

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,204 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 28, 2021)

Positive result: 4,876 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 28, 2021)

In home isolation: 1

Negative result: 20,328 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 28, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).

