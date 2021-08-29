Felipão “attacks” refereeing and exposes Grêmio’s history with Ricardo Marques on the whistle: “16 or 17 defeats”

O Guild was defeated per 1×0 fur Corinthians, last Saturday night, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, and wasted the opportunity to leave the relegation zone of Brazilian championship. After two straight wins in the last rounds, Tricolor lost the game and the head against the São Paulo team, leaving the field scolding with the arbitration of Ricardo Marques Ribeiro.









Still in the first stage, the Guild complains about a supposed unmarked penalty about Rafinha. In the second half, close to 35 minutes, the throw that originated Jô’s goal, who took advantage of a cross to score with a head, drove the players crazy. the midfielder Maicon was the most exalted and it’s over expelled by complaint.

At a press conference, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari did not hide his irritation with the refereeing, pointing out Grêmio’s poor record with Ricardo Marques Ribeiro on the whistle. “There are 34 Grêmio matches that this referee whistled. There are 5 Grêmio victories. And there are 16 or 17 losses. Have all these games been that bad? Strange. But Corinthians did their job, won, congratulations“he asked.

“We contest because he didn’t give Rafinha the penalty. Rafinha was shamefully pushed into the area. Whether he was participating in the bid or not doesn’t mean anything. Neither VAR had. strange to me very strange“, added Felipão, who intends to have an internal conversation, but also with the CBF about the referee from Minas Gerais.

“I intend to manage together with the direction, with a conversation between us, players and also with the CBF. Because if any conduct was wrong on our part, we also have to look at what the referee did today. We have to be careful, yes, have to analyze, have balance. But we also have to talk to the people who are running Brazilian football. It’s hard“, completed.