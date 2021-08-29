FGTS profit has already been distributed by Caixa; how to check the amount received?

THE Federal Savings Bank managed to distribute the profit of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) before the stipulated deadline. The accounts that would be contemplated until the 31st of this month, were all attended to since last Tuesday (24).

This year, the Board of Trustees of FGTS allocated 96% of the profit obtained in 2020, the same as R$8.12 billion. This amount was distributed among 88.6 million workers, with active and inactive accounts in the Guarantee Fund.

It is noteworthy that the holders who received part of last year’s profit this year are those who had a positive balance in their accounts in the fund until December 31, 2021.

In addition, regarding the value of the profit, it was transferred according to the amount found at the time of calculation. That is, the greater the balance identified in the account, the greater the income value.

Also according to the Council’s decision, for every R$100 in the account, the worker received R$1.86. Check out some simulations of profit received through the FGTS:

Balance of R$1 thousand: profit of R$18.64;

Balance of R$ 2 thousand: profit of R$ 37.27;

Balance of R$3,000: profit of R$55.91;

Balance of BRL 5,000: profit of BRL 93.18.

How to check the FGTS balance?

Beneficiaries who wish to check how much profit they received can consult the FGTS statement. The procedure can be performed through the application of the FGTS or by Caixa’s Internet Banking. If you prefer, you can also contact the following telephone numbers:

3004-1104: capitals and metropolitan regions;

0800-726-0104: other regions.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the profits of the FGTS cannot be redeemed. This is because the rules provided for by the FGTS law prevail, which allow withdrawals only in cases of:

Dismissal without cause;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

For home purchase;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH – Housing Finance System);

Termination for termination of contract for a specified period;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for reciprocal fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In case of natural disasters such as floods and gales;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a professional association, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years of age or older;

HIV-positive workers or dependents;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Citizens who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In the event of the worker’s death, recognized dependents and heirs may carry out the withdrawal;

Withdrawal-Birthday.

