Find out how the soap opera ends · TV News

Those responsible for the millionaire robbery of the Carioca Palace hotel, Júlio (Thiago Martins), Agnaldo (João Baldasserini), Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa) and Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) will be sentenced at the end of Pega Pega. The last chapter of the seven o’clock soap opera will also show Sabine (Irene Ravache), Athaíde (Reginaldo Faria) and Lígia (Angela Vieira) behind bars for crimes that will surface throughout history.

The rerun of Claudia Souto’s serial is scheduled to end on November 19, being replaced by the unpublished Quem Mais Vida, Melhor. In the final chapter, the audience will see the trial of the hotel’s thieves.

The judge, interpreted by Daniel Dantas, will make a long speech before relinquishing the sentence: “For the crime of aggravated theft and conspiracy, the defendants are sentenced to prison in a closed regime. The sentences are proportional to the participation of each one in the crime”.

Because he was the first to repent and surrender, the waiter will have to serve two years in prison. The former chambermaid and the receptionist will be sentenced to four years. The concierge will face eight years in detention.

“Because they are defendants without a criminal record and have not been charged with any heinous crime, defendants can file for parole as soon as they have served a third of their sentence,” the judge will decree.

Lígia and Sabine will slap the cell

Rich in jail

Lígia will try to escape, but will be captured inside the jet in which she would leave the country. At the police station, she will confess that she had the brakes on Mirella’s (Marina Rigueira) car cut, but her real target was Sabine, who had the same vehicle as Bebeth’s mother (Valentina Herszage).

Eric’s partner (Mateus Solano) will be in her hotel suite when she learns of the enemy’s arrest. At the same time, she will receive a visit from the police to take her away. The madam will be convicted of kidnapping Dom (David Junior) and will also be serving time.

The two dondocas will be sent to the same cell, will have a reckoning and will come out in a slap. Irene Ravache’s character will revolt when she learns that Maria Pia’s (Mariana Santos) mother had the intention of killing her: “You are a monster”.

“The only time I got it right was when I caught you Pedrinho [Marcos Caruso] and me kissing. You saw it, you ran off, rolled down the ladder and lost the baby,” the bitch will shoot. “You did it on purpose. It was my son. Slut, murderer, bitch,” yells Sabine, charging at her rival.

“I was the one who denounced you for taking the Dom without looking for his parents”, will release the villain. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve never killed anyone. Where does so much hate come from? Is it because you know you’re rubbish?”, countered the rich woman. They will fight ugly and will have to be separated by the police.

Malagueta will stay with Maria Pia

Happy endings

The novel will have a time advance in the last chapter and will show the characters trapped watching the years go by. During this period, Pedrinho will marry Arlete (Elizabeth Savala), and Luiza (Camila Queiroz) will give birth to Eric’s son and will take over the administration of Carioca Palace.

After leaving the prison, Agnaldo will ask Sandra Helena to marry him. In addition, Maria Pia will expect a baby from Malagueta, and they will have a happy ending in Búzios (Rio de Janeiro coast). Mariana Santos’ character will still make peace with Bebeth.

After serving his sentence, Julio will receive a proposal from his brother, Eric: go back to work at the hotel and have his share in his father’s inheritance. The boy will still marry Antônia (Vanessa Giácomo) in front of friends and family in the village. The police officer will have parked her career to wait for her lover to get out of jail. Afterwards, she will assume the role of delegate.

The plot of seven will celebrate diversity by revealing the romance between Douglas (Guilherme Weber) and police chief Siqueira (Marcello Escorel). The two will appear to pick up Gabriel (Antonio Guilherme Cabral) at Nelito’s (Rodrigo Fagundes) house, who will get involved with Raquel (Mayara Lepre), the boy’s mother.

The finale will be packed with a Skank concert. The Minas Gerais group wrapped up the soap opera with the re-recording of the song A Hard Day’s Night, by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the opening theme.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

