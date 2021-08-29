Find out who the 7 new SC billionaires on the Forbes list are

State entrepreneurs make up the list of 315 Brazilians with assets equal to or greater than R$ 1 billion
Forbes, a renowned magazine on economics and business, launched the traditional list of Brazilians with fortunes equal to or greater than R$1 billion. And among the names, there are seven businessmen from Santa Catarina that appear as novelties in this coveted picture.
The list features 315 billionaires, 40 of whom appear for the first time. Joinville is the city in Santa Catarina with the largest number of newcomers: five of them have their companies in the city. Check out the complete list of the new Santa Catarina billionaires:
The most wealthy newcomer from Santa Catarina is Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas, president of Intelbras, the largest national manufacturer of cameras and electronic security and communication equipment, headquartered in São José. With a fortune of R$ 5.27 billion, he it is 95th in the ranking. – Photo: Google Maps/Reproduction
With a fortune valued at R$ 1.21 billion, Gert Heinz Schulz, from Metalúrgica Schulz, in Joinville, is also on the list, in 283th position. In addition to him, two other members of the company appear in the ranking of Brazilian billionaires at Forbes – Photo: Disclosure
Right behind Gert, by the way, is his brother, Waldir Carlos Schulz, with assets of R$ 1.20 billion. Waldir is the 284th on the list, tied with one of the shareholders of the São Martinho sugar and alcohol group. – Photo: Disclosure
Another newcomer from Santa Catarina on the list is César Gomes Júnior, from Portobello, the largest ceramic tile company in Brazil, headquartered in Tijucas. César is the founder’s son and has assets of R$ 1.13 billion, occupying the 300th position on the list. – Photo: Disclosure
There are more billionaires from Joinville on the list: this time, César Pereira Dohler, from the textile company that bears his surname. The fortune is estimated at R$ 1 billion, which makes him number 311 on the list, tied with two other businessmen from Joinville – Photo: Disclosure
Miguel Abuhab, founder of joinvilense Neogrid, from São Paulo, also appears in the 311th position, with assets of R$ 1 billion. Created in 1999, the company develops software for industry and retail. – Photo: Google Maps/Reproduction
Finally, another entrepreneur from Joinville Schulz completes the list. With assets of R$ 1 billion, Ovandi Rosenstock also appears in 311th position. – Photo: Disclosure