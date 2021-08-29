Five mistakes in prescribing exercises for chondropathies | health

The term chondropathy refers to a disease that affects the articular cartilage. In theory, any joint in the body can get sick and develop this problem, which, if not followed up and treated correctly, can progress to more advanced stages, known as arthrosis. Despite the popular myth that the more the joint is used, the faster it degenerates, science has proven the opposite: articles published in the last 10 years show that, when the individual practices sports within their physiological limits, anti-inflammatory factors they are released into the joints and thereby protect them from degeneration. In addition, often images that suggest degeneration are, in fact, signs that reflect a person’s physiological and programmed aging.

+ Bone edema in sports: understand what it is and how to prevent

+ Individual caloric expenditure tends to vary little during life

1 of 1 Understand what chondropathy is and how it works — Photo: iStock Getty Images Understand what chondropathy is and how its treatment works — Photo: iStock Getty Images

Fortunately, a better understanding of the disease and the development of new training methods have made the treatment of chondropathies advance in recent decades. Thus, people with advanced degrees of this condition had complete relief from symptoms and could fully return to sports.

Linked to genetic factors and biomechanical disorders such as dynamic valgus, the lesion mainly affects female runners. Its treatment involves four distinct phases:

Regenerative: analgesic resources and initial muscle strengthening are used; Preventive: prescribed initial physical therapy exercises are continued in activities such as weight training, pilates, and water aerobics; return to sport: transition team applies functional tests and periodizes training; performance gain: there is periodic reassessment combined with other sports medicine resources that enable the sport to be practiced competitively.

As any chondropathy has a very high risk of recurrence, it is precisely at this stage between the improvement of symptoms and the return to sports that some common mistakes occur that can frustrate the patient and the team. Are they:

Perform self-diagnosis

With the popularization of the internet and social networks, the population started to have wide access to medical information. Fortunately, the vast majority of people use this data in a way that complements the traditional medical consultation. However, unfortunately, others end up skipping basic steps and, in an attempt at self-diagnosis, aggravate the problem.

The presence of a physical education professional who not only dominates the sport, but also has knowledge about chondropathy is essential. The correct execution of the exercise and the methodology used are key elements in injury prevention and physiological response.

Pain during training

Even if the exercises are performed correctly, pain both during and after training leads to muscle inhibition. With that, the muscular response can be of inhibition, with consequent catabolism (atrophy). Thus, the beginning of the strengthening work must often be carried out with physical therapy resources, in addition to the transition to the gym and sports being very well planned.

Overinvesting in supplements

With the growth of the fitness lifestyle on social media and the strong commercial appeal, many people are starting to use supplements that promise improved cartilage function and faster muscle response. This, in addition to being a huge waste of financial resources, also leads to frustration. Muscle response is slow, gradual and is closely linked to genetic, gender and age factors. It is worth emphasizing that supplements should only be used when indicated by specialists and that, especially those linked to muscle hypertrophy, begin to have an effect on average after 3 or 4 months.

Unfortunately, the concept that exercise progression is linked only to progressively increasing load is still widespread. The idea that “if I’m stronger, I can take more weight” is common, but it should be eliminated. It is important that it be clarified that the most important thing is that the musculature exists in a synergistic, harmonious way and that it protects the joint.