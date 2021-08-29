Flamengo takes advantage of Benfica’s indecision and intensifies contacts to stay with David Luiz | Flamengo

One wants a lot, the other is still thinking about what to do. And it is on this difference in intensity that Flamengo bets to stay with David Luiz. Aware that Benfica has not yet opened official conversations even after qualifying for Champions, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel made the phone of the defender’s representatives ring.

+Santos x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing

+ Flamengo squad: Léo Pereira recovers from a foot problem and is available to face Santos

Conversations on Friday renewed the optimism of the red-black board in hiring the defender. The contacts are still more in the persuasion by the sports project than in the field of values, since for the right thing it is known between the parties that David will have to considerably reduce what has become standard in many years in Europe.

1 of 2 David Luiz dominates the ball with Gabriel Jesus’ watchful eye: praised performance against Manchester City — Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images David Luiz dominates the ball with the watchful eye of Gabriel Jesus: performance praised against Manchester City — Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Flamengo has as an ally the player’s own representatives, who understand that the return to Brazil and the commotion that there is from the red-black fans would be an important step to change the player’s image in the country. David is sensitive to the situation, but carefully evaluates the final decision to return after nearly 15 years.

According to the channel Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque, Flamengo is even discussing gloves and awards with David Luiz’s staff.

As much as Jorge Jesus is enthusiastic about the player’s return to Benfica, the perception is that the club has good names in the sector. The final stretch of the transfer window becomes decisive due to the harassment of Belgian Vertonghen. If you leave, David’s name gains strength, even for being free in the market and being able to be hired even outside the period.

The latest events and Benfica’s indecision appear as an opening, and Flamengo took the opportunity to enter the parade once and for all. If the Portuguese are still wondering if David Luiz is a good name to date, the cariocas have already proposed marriage. Let’s wait for the scenes in the next chapters.