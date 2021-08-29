Flamengo thrashed most of the matches after the arrival of Renato Gaúcho – 08/29/2021

Since Renato Gaúcho debuted as Flamengo’s coach, on July 14, the team has played 14 matches. In eight of them, they won by at least three goals difference. In other words, the red-black fans celebrated a rout in 57% of the occasions.
Bahia, Defensa y Justicia-ARG, São Paulo, ABC, Olimpia-PAR (twice), Grêmio and, yesterday (28), Santos, were the victims of the coach. The 4-0 triumph at Vila Belmiro, in the 18th round of the Brasileirão, consolidated the good moment experienced by Rubro-Negro, who reached 31 points in the tournament and, with a game in hand, is only seven behind the Atlético leader. -MG.
Another outstanding number in this period is the use of more than 88%. There were 12 wins, one draw and one defeat (the 4-0 rout against Inter) at Flamengo. For comparison purposes, Jorge Jesus left the team with 81.6% in the 58 games he coached the team. There were 44 victories, 10 draws and four defeats for the Portuguese commander in Gávea.
In addition to their debut, when they beat Defensa y Justicia 1-0, Flamengo had a “lean victory” only on three other occasions: 3-1 over Corinthians and 2-0 against Sport at the Brazilian Nationals, and 1-0 over ABC in the Copa do Brasil (the team had won the match by 6 to 0). In the latter, the coach did not travel to Natal and left the team, full of reserves, to be led by Mauricio Souza.
The 39 goals scored also deserve attention. The average is approximately 2.79 goals per game. The number is higher, for example, than the Brazilian champion team in 2019. With Jorge Jesus, the team scored 86 times in the 38 rounds, which gives an average of 2.26 per game in the tournament.
The defense also has good numbers. The 10 goals conceded result in an average of 0.71 per game. The number is lower than the best defenses of the last two years at Brasileirão. In 2020, Inter averaged 0.92 (35 goals conceded). In 2019, São Paulo got 0.79 (30 goals).
To crown the good moment, the postponement of the match against Atlético-GO, in the 19th round of the Brasileirão, will give the Rio de Janeiro club two free weeks to train. The squad had a break until the afternoon of this Wednesday (1st), when they start their preparations to face Palmeiras on Sunday (12), at 4 pm, away from home.
All Fla games after Renato Gaucho:
Defense and Justice 0 x 1 Flemish
Bahia 0 x 5 Flamengo
Flamengo 4 x 1 Defense and Justice
Flamengo 5 x 1 São Paulo
Flemish 6 x 0 ABC
Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo
ABC 0 x 1 Flamengo (the coach decided not to go to the match)
Flamengo 0 x 4 International
Olympia 1 x 4 Flamengo
Flamengo 2 x 0 Sport
Flamengo 5 x 1 Olympia
Ceará 1 x 1 Flamengo
0 x 4 Flemish Guild
Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo