Flamengo thrashed Santos in Vila, with a hat-trick and provocations by Gabigol

O Flamengo went to Vila Belmiro this Saturday night (28) to face the saints by the 18th round of the Brazilian championship and won 4-0, with three goals from Gabigol and one from newcomer Andreas Pereira.

From the first minutes, Flamengo behaved as a team ahead of the match, dominating the actions and forcing João Paulo to make sequences of saves, with chances of Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Diego Ribas.

On the way back to the second stage, in the first big chance, Michael was knocked down inside the area by Wagner Leonardo and the referee signaled a penalty. On the charge, Gabigol converted and opened the scoring.

After that, Santos started to look for the goal more, looking for a draw. But, in the 25th minute, Gabigol received it from Michael and, with the goal open, he only had the job of pushing it into the net.

In the final stretch, João Paulo ended up palming a kick from outside the area and the ball was left at the feet of Gabigol, who pushed into the net once more. Afterwards, Pirani barely backed the ball, Andreas Pereira took advantage and only touched the goalkeeper’s exit to expand.

Championship status

With the victory, Fla re-entered the G4, with 31 points and still two games to be played. Santos, with 22 points, follows in 11th.

João Paulo even tried

João Paulo was the great highlight of Santos in the game. If not for him, his team would have conceded many more goals. Made at least three capital defenses. His defense, however, did not collaborate in three of the four goals conceded.

ex law and provocation

Gabigol was provoked by Santos leaders in the first stage, mainly after the final whistle. In the second half, he saved three times against the former club and went to the stands to respond to the provocations received.

Gala debut

Andreas Pereira entered the final stretch of the match to start his journey in Fla. But it was enough to take advantage of Pirani’s foolishness and close the rout.

upcoming games

Due to their squad for the FIFA date, Flamengo will only return to play on September 11, against palm trees. Before that, Santos visits the Cuiabá.

Datasheet

Santos 0 x 4 Flamengo

GOALS: Gabigol (3) and Andreas Pereira (Flemish)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Robson, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota (Ivonei) and Sánchez (Luiz Henrique); Pirani, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga (Marcos Guilherme). Technician: Fernando Diniz

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Filipe Luis; Arão, Diego (Thiago Maia), Arrascaeta (Vitinho) and Everton Ribeiro (Andreas Pereira); Michael and Gabigol (Peter). Technician: Renato Gaucho