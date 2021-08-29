Flamengo tried “hat”, but Róger Guedes opted for Corinthians

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

According to journalist Cahê Mota, from “GE”, Róger Guedes was in Flamengo’s crosshairs. That’s because the board of Rubro-Negro, after the attacker terminated with Shandong Taishan, made a contact to learn about the player’s situation. However, as Corinthians already had conversations in progress before the bond was broken, the player chose not to open new negotiations, keeping his word to play at Timão.

“The club awaited termination with Shandong to move. He contacted Corinthians this week to inquire about conditions, but the striker was already determined to make a deal with Corinthians, who anticipated the outcome in China“, informed the professional.

Previously, Flamengo, for the offensive sector, closed loans from Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, and mapped the market in search of other names. Thus, before the window of international transfers, the “icing on the cake” may be David Luiz, currently free on the market, but other names may also be part of the Rio team.

“In relation to David Luiz, it is unlikely. We have space for great players, who have a lot of firewood to give, committed players, winning history and players who want to earn even more in their careers.“, said Marcos Braz to “FlaTV“.

