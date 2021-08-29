follow the Brasileirão game live in real time

Today is the day of Palmeiras for the Brazilian Championship. At 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, Verdão welcomes Athletico for the eighteenth round. Abel Ferreira’s team comes from three consecutive defeats and needs to recover.

In the meantime, Palmeiras eliminated São Paulo from Libertadores with a gala exhibition. He scored 3-0 and played well, but he couldn’t repeat the performance against Cuiabá.

Follow the match in real time:

DATASHEET

PALM TREES X ATHLETICO PARANAENSE

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: August 28, 2021, Saturday

Schedule: 21 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both from RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Renan; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira

ATHLETIC: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Lucas Fasson, Abner; Richard, Léo Cittadini, David Terans; Nikão, Jader and Bissoli.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram