Football games today, Saturday, August 28th; where to watch live and time

The Pentagon announced this Saturday that “two important targets” of the Islamic State (IS) group, an “organizer and an operator”, had died and another was wounded in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, without revealing their names .

“I can confirm, now that we have more information, that two key ISIS targets died and another was wounded in the attack carried out this Saturday from outside Afghanistan,” said US General Hank Taylor.

“As far as we know, there are no civilian casualties,” he added.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to explain whether the attack’s targets were directly involved in Thursday’s bombing near Kabul airport, which killed more than 100 people, including 13 US soldiers.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group in Khorasan (EI-K).

“They are organizers and operators of EI-K, this reason is enough,” the spokesman said at a news conference.

The attack took place during “only one mission,” said Kirby.

“No one says that because we killed them we don’t have to worry about ISIS anymore,” the spokesman said, before noting that the US military remains “focused on the still active threat.”

“The fact that these two individuals are no longer on the Earth’s surface is a good thing,” he added.

Withdrawal operations from Afghanistan are continuing, according to Kirby.

“There are nearly 1,400 people at Kabul airport who have passed through controls and are registered for flights today,” General Taylor said.

A State Department official said nearly 350 Americans said they were still trying to get out of the country.

Foreign forces have until Aug. 31 to leave Afghanistan.

Nearly 117,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban took power in Kabul, according to the most recent data released by the US government.

“We continue to control the airport and we continue to control airport security,” Kirby insisted.

On Friday, the Taliban announced that they had taken control of some areas of the Kabul airport.

“The Taliban have checkpoints around the airport, but they are not responsible for security at the airport,” the US spokesman said.

Withdrawals have not been suspended and will continue “to the end”.

The Pentagon will “soon” announce the names of the 13 soldiers killed in Thursday’s attack.

The remains of the military are on their way to the United States, according to Kirby, who did not give an expected date of arrival.

