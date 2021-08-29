football news today (28)

Credit: Mount Fans.com

Defender David Luiz was closer to being Flamengo’s reinforcement. Corinthians can close the window with Willian and also with the return of Romero. Coach Tite analyzes the names of Danilo and Willian Arão for the Brazilian team. This news boomed this Saturday (28) and, so you don’t miss anything, Torcedores.com listed the main facts of the day.

DAVID LUIZ IS CLOSER TO THE FLAMENGO

As Benfica is still undecided about hiring David Luiz, Flamengo saw a great opportunity to act in the market. According to “GE”, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel got in touch with representatives of the defender to try to make Rubro-Negro have the defender’s preference. So a turnaround is likely to happen soon.

CORINTHIANS TAKES A NEW STEP FOR WILLIAN

According to the ‘Meu Timão’ website, the Corinthians board has already called in the club’s Marketing Department to seek a business partner willing to make the financial contribution to make the hiring of Willian viable. The conversations have lasted more than a week, but there is still no information about possible partnerships.

TITE ANALYZES TWO NAMES FOR MATHEUS NUNES’ PLACE

To replace Matheus Nunes, who asked to be recalled and prioritized the selection of Portugal, coach Tite already has two names in mind: The defensive midfielder Danilo, from Palmeiras, and William Aaron, from Flamengo.

ROMERO CAN RETURN TO CORINTHIANS

San Lorenzo have defined a clause that will be crucial for their future. This because Ángel and Óscar cannot transfer to an Argentine club in the current transfer windows. Thus, Corinthians can intensify contacts to try to make things right with Romero, who had good times at Timão.

CORINTHIANS FOLLOWS THE CRUISE PATH, SAYS MILTON NEVES

“Honestly, is it really worth spending the money you don’t have to reinforce a team that will be far from fighting for the Brazilian title? And that it will hardly reach the G-4? Yes, because we only have one place in the G-4, since Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras are already practically guaranteed in this select group. And the high salaries, who will pay? Yes, Timão, it would be better to look up to Flamengo’s example than to Cruzeiro’s, see?”, wrote Milton.

FLAMEGO CONFIRMS COLOMBIAN REINFORCEMENT

Flamengo continues working to strengthen the youth categories and, in the near future, have new players ready to strengthen the professional squad. The club confirmed the hiring of a young Colombian football promise. It is the 19-year-old forward Camilo Durán, from Colombia’s Independiente Medellín.

WHEEL SUMMONED GIVES UP FROM THE BRAZILIAN TEAM AND WAITS FOR PORTUGAL

Coach Tite surprised by announcing defensive midfielder Matheus Nunes, who plays for Sporting Lisboa, as one of those called up to replace the players who play in the Premier League after the non-liberation of the clubs that dispute the competition for the World Cup qualifiers 2022. According to information from Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, from SIC Notícias, however, soon after the midfielder was called up, coach Fernando Santos, from Portugal, contacted the player to demonstrate interest in having him in the national team. Portuguese. And the invitation ended up shaking the 23-year-old athlete, who decided not to appear for the Brazilian team.

GLOBO REQUESTS DISCOUNT FOR CUP OF BRAZIL

Holder of the broadcasting rights for the Copa do Brasil until 2022, TV Globo must pay less to continue showing the national competition. According to information from the TV News website, the communication channel asked the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to make a discount for the contract renewal.

DEFENDER IS ANNOUNCED BY ATHLETIC-GO

São Paulo’s recent target at Mercado da Bola, defender Pedro Henrique, who belongs to Vitória de Guimarães, but was at Al Wehda, of the United Arab Emirates, made his arrival on loan until June of next year at Atlético-GO.

