Ford Edge says goodbye and reduces the brand’s portfolio in Brazil

The Ford Edge ST was discontinued in Brazil. The Canadian crossover packed its bags and left the brand’s portfolio, which now only has four models: Ranger, Mustang, Territory and Bronco Sport.

Even with its absence, Ford will soon have another regional product, Transit, which will be assembled in CKD in Uruguay. But, back to Edge ST, a rare figure on the streets, the crossover took a while to leave the scene, given the very low sales volume.

Offered here at around R$ 300 thousand, it competed (in price) even with the Mustang, but even its V6 2.7 EcoBoost of 335 horsepower and 54.4 kgfm, was no match for the Coyote V8 5.0 Ti-VCT of the Mustang, with its 466 horses.

With eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive, the Ford Edge ST went from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, in its proposal, which was to be sporty compared to previous versions, always focusing on luxury , such as SEL and Titanium.

After two generations here, Edge doesn’t just say goodbye to Brazil. It is said in the US that Canadian production will end in 2023, replaced by an electric crossover.

Not having brought in better players like Escape, Ford insisted on crossover when it could have done better. Now, Ford doesn’t need it, as it already has the Bronco Sport in its repositioning in the national market, for now.

When things improve in the US (the chip issue and very high demand), the Bronco should show up here to actually fill the price gap left by the Edge ST.

At the other end, Ford should bet on the Maverick FX4, already registered in Brazil. Others from Ford? In this new blue oval profile here, without more unpleasant surprises, the brand can bring the electric crossover Mustang Mach-E and F-150.

Other than that, in addition to the new Ranger, the Territory may also leave the scene to make way for the Bronco Sport 1.5 EcoBoost, taking advantage of Mexican production. With just one version, the Chinese already seems to have faded a year after its release.