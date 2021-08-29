Former actor me, who was missing, dies at age 19

Matthew Mindler, 19 years old, was found dead this Saturday morning (28). The former child actor, who had been missing since last Tuesday (24), was near the campus of the University of Millersville.

According to TMZ, it was the institution itself – which had already released a note on the actor’s disappearance – that confirmed the death. “It is with a broken heart that I inform you of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township, near the campus,” the institution informed the international vehicle.

The cause of death is still unclear, much less that it was some kind of attempt on the actor’s life.

Mindler was known for his acting in the 2011 film ‘My Brother’s Idiot’, opposite Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel.

Police say Matthew was last seen leaving his dorm at 8:11 pm on Tuesday, wearing a white University of Millersville sweatshirt with black stripes on his arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, walking across campus toward the university parking. He didn’t show up for classes the next day, didn’t go back to the dorm, or return family calls; and was reported missing.

