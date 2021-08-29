Former child actor found dead at age 19

Matthew Mindler, who became known in the world of artists for the film ‘my brother’s idiot‘, was found dead this Saturday (28), near the University of Millersville, Pennsylvania.

The 19-year-old actor had been missing since last Tuesday (24), when he was seen on his way to the university campus parking lot. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The former child actor was reported missing by local police the day after his ‘disappearance’. The finding was made after he did not return to classes.

The university confirmed the death on Twitter: “It is with a grieving heart that I report the death of Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search was underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

The movie ‘My Brother’s Idiot’ was released in 2011. In the production, Matthew Mindler stood out for opposite protagonist Paul Rudd. Other works that are part of his career are: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘This American Life: One Night Only at BAM’ and ‘Solo’.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach