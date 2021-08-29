Former child actor is found dead, aged 19, after spending days missing; know details

Sad news! This Saturday (28), child actor Matthew Mindler, 19, was found dead near the University of Millersville, Pennsylvania, in the United States. According to TMZ, Matthew was missing since last Tuesday (24). Security camera footage showed him at the scene for the last time as he walked across the college campus.

People close to the boy began to worry when he didn’t show up for classes the next morning, on Wednesday (25). Also, Mindler did not return calls from family and friends. Faced with this lack of answers, the young man was reported missing. Until, today, came the news that everyone feared, when the artist’s body was found. So far, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

The university itself confirmed Matthew’s death. “With a broken heart, we inform you of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township, near campus.”, informed the institution to the tabloid.

According to local police, Matthew was last seen alive as he left the dorm at around 8:11 pm on Tuesday. The American was wearing a white sweatshirt with the university emblem, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, and was walking around the site until he reached the parking lot, as the security cameras showed. Check the moment below:

Matthew became known for his role in the 2011 movie “My Brother’s Idiot” when he was just 10 years old. In production, he starred alongside a strong cast – with names like Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. This was the most memorable film of his career, but despite his young age, the actor was in eight more productions. The last one was in 2016, in the feature “Chad: An American Boy”. Our feelings to family and friends…