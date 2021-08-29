Former Palmeiras, Lucas Lima claims to be ready to debut for Fortaleza – 08/28/2021

Midfielder Lucas Lima, who was loaned by Palmeiras to Fortaleza until the end of the current season, was officially unveiled today (28) in the capital of Ceará and claimed to be ready to play, although he was little used in the São Paulo team.

“Even though I played little there, I’ve been training hard, dedicating myself to training. So I’m ready. Thanks to God my name came out at the IDB,” said the midfielder during the press conference. The expectation is that he will take the field in the match against Cuiabá, on Monday (30), at Castelão.

Lucas landed yesterday (27) in Ceará and was welcomed by the fans, who sang songs from the stands to encourage his arrival. Initially, the player arrives at Pici’s Tricolor on loan until December and with the hope of returning to shine on the pitch.

He hasn’t played since June 9, when he defended Palmeiras against CRB, at Allianz Parque, and in order to regain prominence, he has already won the approval of coach Pablo Vojvoda to let go. “He told me to be happy, to play as I’ve always played, within the way the team plays. So that’s what I have to offer,” he said.

About Fortaleza in the Serie A of Brasileirão, featuring the best campaign of a northeastern team in the 18th round since the beginning of the points run era, the former Palmeiras confirms that the image of Leão do Pici in the Southeast is of a strong team that nobody wants to face it.

“Everyone is impressed with the way Fortaleza has been playing, with intensity. Today I can say, from what my former teammates said, that Fortaleza is having a great campaign and putting fear on opponents, respect,” he said.

Fortaleza will face Cuiabá next Monday (30), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Castelão, in Ceará, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. With 32 points added in 17 rounds, the team from Ceará is occupying the third position, only behind Atlético-MG and Palmeiras.