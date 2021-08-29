Former PM commanders analyze political interference in barracks and disagree on relationship with Bolsonaro

RIO and SÃO PAULO – Amid the intensification of discussions on the politicization of the barracks and the alert triggered after the explicit manifestation of a São Paulo Military Police colonel, O GLOBO heard four reserve officers, all with vast experience in commanding troops .

With varying degrees of concern about the signals emanating from members of the corporation, the colonels downplay the chance of a widespread uprising in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro. There are those who see, however, initiatives by the head of the Executive in the direction of the “cooptation” of agents, historically more aligned with conservative positions.

The politicization of PMs:Click here to read the full report, with the full version of the four interviews below

‘Full membership is impossible’

Rodrigues believes that government contradictions undermine motivations for possible police support Photo: Júlio César Guimarães / Agência O Globo

Former head of the General Staff of the Military Police in Rio, retired colonel Robson Rodrigues believes that police officers, especially active soldiers, will not embark on the president’s “troublemaker project”.

Are the levels of politicization in the Military Police and the Fire Department higher in the Bolsonaro government?

They are high throughout society, due to the strategy, above all of the more radical wing of the pocketbook, of inflating the troops and enticing the police. It touches all the police, because the corporation is not a monolithic mass.

‘There is a trusting relationship’

For Colonel Mário Sérgio Duarte, supposed antagonism with the left unites PMs and Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

For Colonel Mário Sérgio Duarte, former commander of the Rio de Janeiro PM, there is “identity” between military police and President Jair Bolsonaro. Duarte denies that the president sows “indiscipline” in the corporation.

Does President Bolsonaro encourage the politicization of the police or take advantage of a phenomenon that already exists?

With the security of those who lived with their presence, providing solidarity in burials, and in moments of celebration, I can assure you that these are consolidated feelings of identity.

‘Friendliness does not lead to inappropriate performance’

Retired São Paulo Military Police Colonel José Vicente da Silva, former national security secretary: precariousness makes troops vulnerable to manipulation Photo: Reproduction

Former national secretary of Public Security and retired colonel of the São Paulo Military Police, José Vicente da Silva assesses that the troops’ “enthusiasm” with Bolsonaro does not generate insubordination.

Do you think support for Bolsonaro in the barracks has grown?

I participate in several WhatsApp groups with active colonels. There is an evident enthusiasm for Bolsonaro. Manifesting party affiliation can cause divisions within the police officer’s work environment. In an environment where discipline is required, political preferences are extremely problematic.

‘Bolsonaro wants the police on his lap’

For Colonel Glauco Carvalho, former commander of the São Paulo Military Police, police felt supported by the president Photo: Alex Silva / Press Release

For the former commander of the São Paulo Military Police, Glauco Carvalho, Bolsonaro “cannot live peacefully” and is trying to radicalize a portion of the military police.

In what way did Pocketnarism gain ground in the Military Police?

Bolsonaro never did anything for the military police. I say this very calmly, because I used to be a parliamentary advisor. Pocketnarism enters the police for several reasons. The first is that academic literature indicates that police institutions have a historically conservative profile. Second, it is that sections of society and the left blamed the military police for all of Brazil’s ills.

What former commanders of the Military Police think:Click here to read the full four interviews and understand the concern about political interference with the troops