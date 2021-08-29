Former waiter accused of setting up a financial pyramid turned over R$ 38 billion in almost six years, identifies Coaf

RIO — In almost six years, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, imprisoned last week, raised R$ 38 billion. Data from May 2015 to November 2021 are contained in a document from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) cited in the report of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Police (PF), in which the arrest was requested by the Federal Court . Attorney Douglas Santos Araújo and federal delegate Guilhermo de Paula Machado Catramby claim that the figures are impressive and that 44% of the amount was registered in the last 12 months.

The Financial Intelligence Report (RIF), to which O GLOBO had access, points out Glaidson’s operations with at least 8,976 people — of which 6,249 are individuals and 2,727 are legal entities. Since 2015, this billion-dollar movement has been on the Federal Police’s radar, but the siege against Glaidson was closed on April 28 this year, when R$ 6.9 million in bags were seized with entrepreneurs Robermann Dias Guedes, José Augusto Mariano Fernandes and Helen Barbosa Pinto, who were about to board a chartered helicopter from Búzios to São Paulo.





Glaidson, 38, who until 2014 was a waiter, was arrested last Wednesday (25th) at his home in Barra, accused of setting up a financial pyramid scheme in which he promised 10% earnings per month by investing in cryptocurrencies . His wife, Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, who is considered a fugitive and is on Interpol’s list for extradition. GAS was strongly active in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region.

According to the MPF, citing Glaidson’s deal, “the criminal scheme is in full swing and growing in geometrical proportions.” According to the agency, in 2018 GAS handled just over R$ 1 million. In the following year, the increase in the company’s accounts was exponential: BRL 477,648,698.03 (credit) and BRL 476,238,943.04 (debit). The financial transactions relating to Glaidson, say the prosecutors, were R$ 294,271,823.15 (credit) and R$ 296,417,678.95 (debit)”.

According to the Federal Police, based on a report by the Internal Revenue Service, “in full, the duo (Glaidson and the woman) is making use of an extensive network of operators to move huge amounts of assets, denoting, at first glance, possible crimes against the national financial system, international money laundering, tax evasion and criminal organization”. According to the PF, the businessman also has at least two companies abroad: GAS Consultoria em Tecnologia da Informação LLC, in Florida (USA), and Mireglad Technology LTD, in London.

The MPF also informed the Court that “there are numerous elements that demonstrate that Glaidson dos Santos, along with his partner Mirelis Zerpa, are leading the structure of the criminal organization that handles billions of reais both in the official financial system, as well as in cryptoactives.”

In the arrest warrant, federal prosecutors state that Glaidson opened his first company on March 19, 2015, under the fancy name Sol e Lua Restaurante. The establishment was located at the same address where the former waiter lived, on Praia do Siqueira, in Cabo Frio. The investigators also highlighted that, in that year, the company “had very modest financial transactions, compatible with its size: R$ 73,799.39 (credit)”. In June 2018, Glaidson changed the company name to GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia and moved to a building in downtown Cabo Frio. That’s when the financial movement started to explode.