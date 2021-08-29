Gabigol divides web by ‘message’ and leaves fans scolding

Flamengo’s 4-0 victory over Santos on Saturday was also marked by the message that Gabigol posted on social media after the rout. With three goals, the forward claimed to have been provoked by people watching the match in Vila Belmiro, responding on the field and after the match.







Gabigol claimed to have been provoked by people who were at the stadium (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

Netizens, however, were divided over the attacker’s behavior. While many supported Gabigol, others did not like the way the Santos-trained athlete treated his former team. Some said he “doesn’t respect the club that formed him”, while fans of the player repeated his post: “they messed with him”.

See below the tweets from netizens for and against Gabigol.

Doesn’t Respect the Club that Revealed You — Davi Takahashi (@DaviTakahashi) August 29, 2021

Whoever told to mess with whoever’s ready, look at the goal — Maria Santos (@Bolsomi62746435) August 29, 2021

Gratitude being cursed the entire game is hard, right?— Jonga (@Mahjonga_) August 29, 2021

Imagine getting where you are by a team, and then finding that one on top of him…— 𝑭𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒛𝒊𝒏 (@FaccoZx) August 29, 2021