Gabigol divides web by ‘message’ and leaves fans scolding

Flamengo’s 4-0 victory over Santos on Saturday was also marked by the message that Gabigol posted on social media after the rout. With three goals, the forward claimed to have been provoked by people watching the match in Vila Belmiro, responding on the field and after the match.




Gabigol claimed to have been provoked by people who were at the stadium (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Netizens, however, were divided over the attacker’s behavior. While many supported Gabigol, others did not like the way the Santos-trained athlete treated his former team. Some said he “doesn’t respect the club that formed him”, while fans of the player repeated his post: “they messed with him”.

See below the tweets from netizens for and against Gabigol.