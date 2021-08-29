Gabigol does a hat trick and Thiago Maia asks for a ticket at Flamengo – Renato Maurício Prado

Another rout. In 13 games with Renato Gaúcho on the edge of the lawn, Flamengo won 11, drew one and lost one – without him, they won another (the back duel with ABC). In eight of those matches, he scored at least four goals. Not even in the blessed times of Jorge Jesus, the red-black team proved so capable of swinging the opposing nets.

From any point of view, Portaluppi’s start to work, at the head of the “200 million team” he always referred to, when he was still at Grêmio, is spectacular. It may even end the season without winning anything. But you have chances to win everything. Even more so if you continue shooting one rout after another, as has been happening.

In the last two, 4-0, against Grêmio and Santos, an encouraging fact for the rubro-negros. When the coach left Diego for Thiago Maia, the team evolved impressively. Like a car that turns on the engine’s turbo. Maia is much faster and more incisive than the 10 shirt and captain of the team. He scores more efficiently and sets up counterattacks with a speed that Diego no longer has.

While one runs with the ball at his feet, spins and digs fouls, the other hot-links first-rate passes with rare intelligence and precision. As in the bid that ended with Michael’s perfect cross for Gabigol to score Fla’s second goal. In short: you are asking for passage. Renato just accepts the obvious.

Matheusinho is another one who has everything to take over. Isla is still in debt in the marking (which entails cards in a row) and lacks in the efficiency of the crossings. When the youngest enters, the income of Éverton Ribeiro grows – it happened in the South and in Vila Belmiro.

On a night when Gabigol could have scored up to six goals (he made the hat-trick and João Paulo prevented three others, with great saves), Michael also shone, showing that, little by little, he is rediscovering the insinuating football that he exhibited in Goiás. point of Flamengo not missing Bruno Henrique, in the last two routs. Who would say!

The icing on the cake, however, was the debut of Andreas Pereira. Showing a strong personality, in his first move, he invested on the left end and risked a letter crossing! Shortly after, very attached to the game, he took advantage of a badly delayed ball by Santos’ defense and scored his first goal with the red-black shirt. Promise!

Flamengo will now have 11 days without playing. Renato gave the cast three days off – an understandable attitude regarding the delivery and the latest results obtained by the group. From there, he will be able to train a team formed by Diego Alves, Matheusinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís (who played another game, against Santos); Arão, Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira (or Vitinho); Kennedy, Pedro and Michael (BH will not return during this period).

Even without the four players who will compete in the South American qualifiers, let’s face it, it’s a respectable team. And if David Luiz still arrives…