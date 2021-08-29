Gabigol, from Flamengo, turns three, asks for his own music and counters Santos: “They messed with the wrong person” | Flamengo

Flamengo made another victim of their routs in the “Era Renato Gaúcho”. This Saturday night, Rubro-Negro applied 4-0 over Santos in Vila Belmiro (see the best moments in the video above) and provisionally entered the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship. And he was entitled to a new hat-trick from Gabigol, who reached 27 goals in 27 games this season. On the way out, the top scorer explained the provocations made in his celebrations and said that they were responses to what he heard during the game:
– Very happy to score goals, those three goals went well in Vila, where I really like to play. I have 10 years in Santos. My parents live here, I also live here, despite playing in Rio. This is my city. I even commented before the game that I was very happy to come here, Santos is the club that designed me, I always watch Santos matches, my father has been a Santos player since he was a little boy. I think they have to respect my history at the club, in the last Santos title I was here. They called me names I don’t know where, in the press it will only come out that I provoked them, but they messed with the wrong person, I came back for the second half and scored three goals.
Gabigol talks about the rout and controversy with members of Santos: “They messed with the wrong person”
Although the three goals were not on a Sunday, the forward asked for music on “Fantástico” and revealed the recording of a trap, which is a subgenre of rap, along with singer Choji and DJ Papatinho:
– I wanted to ask for a song of mine, which will be released on Monday, it has to do with Papatinho. I recorded a little trap with Choji called “I don’t know”.
With the victory, Flamengo went to 31 points and need to dry up Bragantino, who face the leader Atlético-MG this Sunday, to finish the round in the G-4. As the game against Atlético-GO was postponed, Rubro-Negro will only return to the field on September 12, when they face Palmeiras at 4 pm at Allianz Parque.
Gabigol celebrated the goals by shouting and looking at the Vila Belmiro cabins — Photo: Agif