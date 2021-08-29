Gabigol talks about debut in music with ostentatious rap and new name: Lil Gabi. ‘Don’t give up on your dreams’, says Flamengo star

Lil Gabi is in the area. Entitled to a new artistic name, Gabigol, Flamengo’s 9 jersey (who scored 3 goals against Santos on Saturday), debuts in rap with the single “Sei lá”, which hits digital platforms on Monday, 12:00, and one hour then it gets a clip on Youtube. Produced by rapper Papatinho, the song has ostentatious lyrics and was written by Choji, owner of the hit “Meu side of history”.

And what sings Lil Gabi? An excerpt from “I don’t know” sets the tone, plotting a table of money, sex and fame: “It’s just that I’m the owner of the party / I have a party with the naked bi’s / I’m throwing money in high / just because my account it’s crowded // everything I do is of course badass/ that’s why the beaks bother/ wear clothes, I’m always in fashion/ if I’m on the field, you’re sure to lose”, shoots the rapper, who turns 25 tomorrow.

— I’ve always liked music a lot, understanding the whole creation process. We were already talking about recording, this opportunity came up now and it was an amazing experience. The partnership happened in the best possible way — celebrates Gabi, who gives a message. “I know I influence people, and what I can tell everyone is never to give up on your dreams. It’s about believing and chasing it.

From 4 lines to 7 notes: See the ballers who threw themselves into the music

Gabigol’s partner in the move, composer and rapper Choji explains that, to get to these lyrics, he imagined a nightclub environment:

— My creative process varies a lot, sometimes I hear the beat that ends up reminding me of something. This letter, specifically, I wanted to make facing the night.

DJ, beatmaker and music producer, Papatinho says it all started as a joke. According to him, Gabigol follows artists from the scene and goes to his studio, Papatunes Records, on his days off.

— The first time, he listened to L7NNON and Kawe was stoked, and I jokingly said “you have to record one” — recalls Papatinho, adding that, on another visit, the player read part of the lyrics of “Sei lá”, by Choji, and liked . — A while later I had the idea of ​​making a song for him and I remembered that composition. I spoke with the two, who wrote the Lil Gabi part together.

As the athlete had no experience in the musical field, it was up to the producer to play the role of coach. During the warm-up period, he had Gabigol memorize the lyrics and understand the melody and tempo of the song:

— He took it literally, it wasn’t very complicated because he was dedicating himself. With each correct sentence, he already opened a smile and when he went to the sound booth he behaved like an exemplary artist. We did what we liked, we were having fun.

perfect beat

Papatinho is already known for boosting the careers of national rap artists such as L7NNON, Luccas Carlos and Orochi who joined in the single “A culpa é do Papato” released last Friday. The song plays with the fact that the producer has given them greater visibility. “I want you by my side / So let this sound roll on the stalk / That the dance will be heavy / Papato’s pique beat”, says the chorus.

— Most of these artists follow my work from a very early age. I already have 16 years of career, I am self-taught and, in my journey, I ended up marking a generation. It is very gratifying to contribute to their careers — celebrates Papatinho.

Papatinho Photo: Pedro Martins / Disclosure

In addition to artists, the producer is responsible for releasing several hits such as the trap-funk “Onda different” with the participation of Anitta, Ludmilla and Snoop Dogg, as well as the last Black Alien album “Below Zero: Hello Hell”. The artist stands out not only for his own signature beats, but also for bringing together in an unusual way interpreters from different genres. Recently, he released “Traje de Verão” with Péricles and MC Hariel and “Final de Semana” with Black Alien and Seu Jorge.

— Today, I sign up as a producer of urban music, which involves rap, trap, funk and other styles. I adapt to the artist, to the moment, to the context of the lyrics – he explains.

culture 03