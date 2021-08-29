Gabrielzinho wins gold in the 200m freestyle S2

Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araújo, known as Gabrielzinho, won the gold medal in the men’s final of the 200m freestyle class S2 (athletes with physical-motor limitations). The Brazilian finished the race with a time of 4min06s52 and took his second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. In addition, it was the fourth gold medal in Brazilian swimming at the event.

The silver ended with the Chilean Alberto Abarza (4min14s17), while the bronze went to the Russian Vladimir Danilenko (4min15s95). Brazil also had another representative in the final, Bruno Becker, who closed the dispute in fourth place (4min22s63).

Gabrielzinho passed first in 50m and dropped to second at the turn of the 100m. Of the 100m to the 150m, varied the style and swam backwards. And he took the lead again after half the race. He also increased the pace and remained in the final meters.

The Brazilian had already won silver in the 100m back of the class S2. In Tokyo, he still plays for the 50m back, which have qualifiers on Wednesday night (1st).

Mineiro de Santa Luzia, Gabrielzinho he is only 19 years old, but he is already filling his curriculum with medals. In 2019, he went gold in the 50s and 100m free and bronze in 50m back and us 50m butterfly at the Games Parapan Americans of Lima. Now, then, it has already won two podiums paralympics in Tokyo.

As a result, Brazil now has 13 medals in swimming at the Tokyo Paralympics, four gold, two silver and seven bronze. Thus, it has already equaled the number of gold medals in Rio-2016, when it also took seven silvers and eight bronzes.

Gabrielzinho’s triumph ended a special day of Brazilian swimming in Tokyo. With the right to a Paralympic record, Maria Carolina Santiago won gold in the S12 class of the 50m freestyle. And Beatriz Carneiro took bronze in the 100m breaststroke in the SB14 class.

In total, the Brazilian delegation has already won 30 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, 10 gold, five silver and 15 bronze.