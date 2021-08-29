Garbage picker boy who discovered the pleasure of studying wins R$150,000 at ‘Caldeirão’ | Huck’s cauldron

A great inspirational story in Caldeirão! Joel Silva is a 21-year-old medical student and studied with books that his parents, scavengers, found in the trash. A real prodigy! After many difficult questions, the boy from Belém do Pará won R$ 150 thousand in the painting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

“It was so worth it to be here,” said Joel.

1 of 4 Joel Silva participates in the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo Joel Silva participates in the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo

Joel grew up in this environment wrapped in books, found in the trash, and the only leisure option was books. The youth was taught at a local school and then entered a Federal Institute to finish his studies.

2 of 4 Joel Silva participates in the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo Joel Silva participates in the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo

Soon after finishing high school, Joel took the entrance exam for Law and passed the Federal University of Pará, but even in a public college, he had no way to support himself and returned to being a collector of recyclable materials.

3 of 4 Joel Silva participates in ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo Joel Silva participates in the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo

Persistent in his dreams, Joel took the entrance exam again the following year and went to the Federal University of Pará in Medicine and will use the amount he earned in “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” to finish the course.

4 of 4 Joel Silva at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo Joel Silva at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: TV Globo

📌 The Caldeirão mix is ​​on social media!