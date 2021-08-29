Giant Dragons and Amazing Look: See New Elden Ring Images

New game from FromSoftware will have map, fast travel from everywhere and more than one ending

Despite appearing to be a souls like, Elden Ring will have different and “innovative” mechanics for those who are used to dark souls and your brothers”. Before viewing the images, let’s see what will be different in the gameplay.

In games souls like “traditional” you are thrown into the world by your own luck, without being caught “by the little hand” to know where to go, what to do and how to do it, just like in Elder Scrolls (I Love TES) or any other game. Elden Ring at least you will have the option for the player to view a map, see where you need to, fast travel and mark points of interest. FromSoftware included Google Maps in souls like! More purist players might think this is bad, but the measure is necessary because of the size of the game’s map. And of course, it’s a way to make the game friendlier for those interested in Elden Ring but did not play (or do not like) dark souls.



Source: Disclosure/FromSoftware

The game’s long-awaited combat will be a happy medium between dark souls, more patient battles, not “hasty”, and the more agile blows of Bloodborne and Sekiro. O parry will be present along with a new mechanic called “Counter-Guard” (free translation of Guard Counter). In Backguard the player can attack quickly after blocking a blow, but will spend a lot of stamina. Remembering that Elden Ring also brings stealth. In mount combats, it will even be possible to attack with bow and arrow and spells.

in the grand universe of Elden Ring you will also have more than one path option during quests, your Open World adventures. Decisions made in the game’s lore alter the ending, as well as Dark Souls 3.



Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022, or the 20th depending on your page. steam. The game will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

RAM memory: 8 GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

Available space: 150 GB

Dedicated VRAM: 2048 MB

Recommended requirements



CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM memory: 12 GB

Operating system: Windows 10

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Available space: 150 GB

Dedicated VRAM: 3072 MB

Source: Polygon