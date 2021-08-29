Giga Chikadze knocks out Edson Barbosa in the 3rd round

gigantic Chikadze, Rafael Cordeiro’s pupil, beat his opponent Edson Barboza by knockout in the third round at UFC Vegas 35, yesterday. Barboza and Chikadze are two of the most renowned strikers in MMA worldwide and were ready to fight in the small-sized octagon that is used on the premises of the UFC Apex.

Aggressive, the Georgia athlete, Rafael Cordeiro’s pupil, showed greater speed and explosion in his movements, in addition to seeming to have confused the Brazilian with his intense movement. It didn’t take long, then, for his style to prove superior to that of his rival.

Round shots, straight shots and a lot of angulation in the blows opened the way for a TKO in the third round. This triumph, in addition to being Giga’s seventh in the UFC, guarantees a prominent position for the athlete in the featherweight division (66 kg). Edson, meanwhile, saw his two-win streak cut short.

The fight

The first round was completely dominated by the athlete from Georgia. Despite leaving control of the center of the cage to the Brazilian for most of the initial stage, Giga moved well and didn’t let Edson find the correct distance for his attacks. As the minutes went by, the European’s blow volume became more evident and the victory in the partial was inevitable. Edson 9 x 10 Giga.

In the second round, Edson managed to shorten the distance and connect some good punches. Low kicks and mainly attacks on the body, kicks and punches, dictated the Brazilian’s rhythm. However, Giga balanced the actions and showed variety of plastic kicks. Balance! Edson 19 x 19 Giga.

The third stage, however, was impressive. Aggressive, the Georgian invested in encounter rights that soon shook the experienced Brazilian. Cornered, Edson tried to counterattack when he was at the grid, but ended up suffering two knockdowns that ended the confrontation.

See the results of UFC Vegas 35: