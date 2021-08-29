Giga Chikadze surprises and runs over Edson Barboza with knockout at UFC Las Vegas 35

A surprise marked the main event of the UFC Las Vegas 35. This Saturday (28), Giga Chikadze did not take notice of Edson Barboza and ran over the Brazilian in a fight valid for the featherweight (under 65.7kg.). After two busy rounds, it was in the third stage that the Georgian surprised and found a tough knockout in front of the Freiburger.

There was a lot of expectation for the athletes’ meeting. As they are two excellent exchangers, the promise was of a confrontation marked by aggressiveness.

Current number 10 in the ranking, Giga ‘ignored’ the feared Barboza and, at night, was superior to the Tupiniquim in the standup fight. With precise combinations, the Georgian, who kept his unbeaten record at Ultimate, once again proved himself within Ultimate and entered the radar for a future title dispute.

Beaten in the main event, Edson momentarily distances himself from a confrontation for the category title. With the setback, the Friborg should lose the ninth position to Chikadze. The stumble marked the third negative result of the tupiniquim in five clashes at featherweight.

In an interview after the triumph, Giga didn’t dodge and proposed the next challenge. At the microphone, the Georgian asked for a confrontation against the former champion of the division, Max Holloway.

The fight

The clash began with Chikadze taking the initiative with a low kick, which the Brazilian immediately responded in kind. Barboza shortened the distance and connected a clean jab to the opponent’s face. Giga continued trying to undermine the base of the Freiburger, who continued walking forward. Halfway through the stage, Edson was almost surprised by a flying knee, but the attack scraped the Tupiniquim’s face. Barboza tried to surround his rival and tried to find the best moment for attacks. The confrontation was still tense, with good blows from both sides. In the final minute, Giga went on top of the Brazilian with combinations of punches and kicks. The Freiburger absorbed the attacks well and responded with a crusader, which passed in the void. The assault ended with Chikadze risking a high kick, but the blow did not touch the tupiniquim.

In the second stage, the athletes returned betting on low kicks. Giga again risked a flying knee, but the attack again passed in the void. Barboza kept walking forward and tried to press his opponent against the bars. Chikadze shook the Brazilian with a clean straight to his face. The Brazilian responded with a cross. Giga returned to attacking the Brazilian with a combination of jab, straight and high kick. The Freiburger took a disadvantage in the standup stand, but continued to ‘chase’ the opponent through the octagon. The round ended with the athletes studying close to the grid.

The third round began with the fighters exchanging attacks in the center of the octagon. Barboza attacked with a streak of jabs and the Georgian responded with a low kick. Chikadze shook Edson with a straight. Trying to take advantage of the good moment, Giga continued attacking the Brazilian, who was trying to survive. After a sequence of blows, the Freiburger ended up falling and left his neck exposed. The Tupiniquim managed to get up, but staggered through the octagon. After another sequence of attacks from Giga, the referee interrupted the confrontation.

UFC Las Vegas 35 Results

MAIN CARD

Feather weight: : Giga Chikadze defeated Edson Barboza by technical knockout 1m44s from R3

Middleweight: Bryan Battle submitted Gilbert Urbina with a rear naked choke 2m15s from R2 – TUF 29 Final

Bantamweight: Ricky Turcios defeated Brady Hiestand on a split decision by the judges (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) – TUF 29 Final

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez defeated Kevin Lee in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Andre Petroski defeated Micheal Gillmore by TKO 3m12s from R3

Average weight: Gerald Meerschaert finished Makhmud Muradov with a rear naked choke 1m49s from R2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan defeated Alessio Di Chirico by knockout at 17sec. of R1

Average weight: Wellington Turman defeated Sam Alvey in the split decision of the judges (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated Darren Stewart by technical knockout 3m04s from R1

Women flyweight: JJ Aldrich defeated Vanessa Demopoulos on a unanimous judges decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini submitted Jamall Emmers with a heel lock 1’53s off R1

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez defeated Guido Cannetti on a split decision by the judges (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)