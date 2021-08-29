Giovanna Lancellotti appears with a boy at the airport who is appointed as a new affair

Giovanna Lancellotti, actress, appeared this Friday (27) arriving at the airport Santos Dumont, at the Rio de Janeiro. It turns out that the artist was not alone. she appeared next to Gabriel David, ex-boyfriend of the singer Anitta and his supposed new affair.

In a mask, with an extravagant orange jacket and curly hair, the actress tried to hide as much as she could, not walking hand in hand with the young man, but there was no way to lose the photographer.

In June, the actress caused a stir on the social network by appearing only in a pink bikini and impressed followers when she showed off her well-rounded shape.

Giovanna Lancellotti stays away from Globo soap operas. The actress is not scheduled for any production during the next few months of the Rio station.

Who is Gabriel David, Giovanna Lancellotti’s supposed new affair?

gabiel david he is 23 years old and is the son of the powerful honorary president of the school in samba Beija-Flor, Anisio Abraham David. Gabriel is one of the best friends of the son of Claudia Raia, Enzo Celulari , and dated the funkeira Anitta in 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic that devastated the world.

According to the Extra website, the decision to end the relationship came from Gabriel, after he tried to celebrate the singer’s birthday at his house in Angra dos Reis, but Anitta made numerous complaints. The singer thought it was just a couple’s fight, but the boy ended the relationship. Giovanna Lancelloti and Anitta they remain with the friendship, see if they continue on the social network and the actress be a constant presence in the singer’s blocks and shows.

