Globo discloses unprecedented details about the Cauldron with Mion; see images

THE Globe released the first images of Marcos Mion in the scenario of the new cauldron. The program, which opens on September 4, began recording yesterday (26).

In the clicks, the ex-contracted Record appears recording the painting Tem ou Não Tem, which will come back redesigned – now with the participation of famous people. “What I can guarantee is joy, high spirits, laughs, rhythm, fun, a bit of madness and the happiness that goes well on a Saturday afternoon”, said, excited, the famous in a statement.

The attraction will also feature Sobe o Som, where two famous duos are challenged to guess known hits listening only to parts of the melodies. With a fixed band, led by Lúcio Mauro Filho, the instruments are gradually inserted into the music until they form the complete melody of the song.

Another painting of Caldeirão with Mion is Isto a Globo Mostra, in which the famous man comments, with great humor, on important scenes from Globo’s programming. According to a statement, he will use the file to current episodes

Marcos Mion’s excitement upon arriving at Globo also served as inspiration for yet another picture, Mom, Tô Na Globo!, in which the public participates through videos and photos sent to the weekly.

On social networks, the global talked about the first recording. “Happy”, celebrated the presenter. He also added the two guests from the Tem ou Não Tem frame who will be at the premiere: Paulo Vieira and Juliana Paes.

“They gained an eternal place in my heart. Paulo Vieira, who is a guy I’ve known for a long time, a guy who is a genius… And Ju Paes, I didn’t know. A sweet, an energy, a greatness this woman, good people, high spirits”, commented.

