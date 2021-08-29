Globo opens new entries for BBB22: “One more chance”

Boninho announced this Saturday morning (28/8) that he will open 20 thousand new registrations for BBB22. But the director of Globo’s reality show decided to make a mystery about the date for reopening the vacancies, and asked that future candidates be very attentive.

“I managed to convince my people and we managed to open 20 thousand entries. How is this going to roll? It’s going to happen all at once, in a maximum of ten days, 15 days. And what do you have to do? Get ready. Already make your video, leave everything armed, because whoever completes takes the other. It’s the BBB, another chance for you,” said Boninho.

Registration for BBB22 had closed in July, with more than 100,000 applicants to participate in the attraction.

“(There were) 100,200 people. Just today, in the Southeast, we opened another 25 thousand vacancies that filled this number. Now our team will work to look at everyone, these 100,200 people, and see who has the chance to enter the Big 22”, said the director at the time.