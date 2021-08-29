Goal, lyrics crossing and good impression: Andreas Pereira’s first minutes at Flamengo | Flamengo

Andreas Pereira only needed ten minutes in Flamengo’s 4-0 victory against Santos, on Saturday, at Vila Belmiro, to make a good impression on their debut. Despite the short time, he was able to show a vast repertoire, with the right to cross the lyrics and a goal after three minutes on the field ( watch the video above ).

+ Renato praises Flamengo’s power and says: “We did four, but we could have done more”

1 of 2 Flamengo players celebrate Andreas’ goal — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF Flamengo players celebrate Andreas’ goal — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

The midfielder loaned by Manchester United came in at 35 of the second half in place of Everton Ribeiro. As Arão and Thiago Maia were on the field, he was a little further ahead, and that was how he managed to take advantage of a nonsense by the Santos defense to steal the ball and touch it under the legs of goalkeeper João Paulo.

– The debut was as I imagined. I dreamed of the goal and I was happy. I want to thank everyone who made me feel comfortable and comfortable at the club. I’m grateful for that – said the shirt 18.

Among the moves carried out by Andreas there was also a corner kick that led to danger to Santos. The quality of hitting the ball is one of the characteristics of the player, who has a chance to join the list of foul takers.

Renato approved the debut and was pleased with the entry into the team of another good option for him to set up the midfield.

– He did well. A player we knew, he has a lot of quality, he’s a boy, he’s dying to have space on the team, like the others. Each one seeks their space, it is important to have several of the same position well – said the coach.

