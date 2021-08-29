Governor of RS, Eduardo Leite appears for the first time in a photo with his doctor boyfriend

Almost two months after publicly admitting to being gay, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), appeared publicly for the first time in a registry with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Espirito Santo pediatrician Thalis Bolzan.

The two posed together in a record published by Thalis on social media. The discreet courtship has lasted just over a year and is kept at a distance, as the doctor lives in São Paulo, where he specializes in pediatric endocrinology at USP.

In early July, Leite, 36, spoke about his sexuality publicly for the first time on the program “Conversa com Bial”. But the couple had never posted a photo together.

“I’ve been dating for 11 months with a doctor in Espírito Santo. I have enormous admiration and love for him. He is a pediatrician, worked in a field hospital…”, said the governor.

“I’ve never talked about a subject that I want to bring to you on the show, which has to do with my private life and that wasn’t an issue until now because it should be discussed more about what we can do in politics, and not exactly what we are or are not,” Leite told presenter Pedro Bial.