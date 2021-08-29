Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro break up, says columnist

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera ended the relationship, since the actor is not using the alliance of commitment between friends. According to Leo Dias’ column, Caio would have returned to São Paulo and left Grazi’s apartment in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier this year, there were rumors that the relationship would be in crisis, however, at the time, the advisors denied that the couple would be in trouble.

Also according to the column, the reason for the termination is still unknown, but the actor would have already arranged to find an old affair, which will be revealed this Saturday (28). Caio’s advice was sought and, in addition to laughing at the rumor, informed that the couple remains together.

On his Instagram profile, the heartthrob kept the photos with Grazi and the actress also didn’t delete the photos next to the beloved. Grazi’s staff did not comment on the matter. Grazi shared on his Instagram profile the making-off of the photo shoot for clothing brand Doce Trama, last Friday (27). In addition to showing the location, the model also exhibited the test for covid-19, which was negative.

Meanwhile, Caio Castro shared that it is the new cover of ‘Revista Gestão e Negócios’ for the month of August. The actor also took the opportunity to publish a photo remembering his 20 years of age. In the comments, many fans responded with passionate emojis and highlighting the pilot’s beauty.